COMMENTARY: Remembering America's fallen military heroes on Memorial Day

"Memorial Day is about remembrance, observance and honoring those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of American freedoms," Vinnie Vinzetta writes.

SAN ANTONIO — Editor's note: This story is commentary from KENS 5's Vinnie Vinzetta.

Many people will attend baseball games this Memorial Day weekend. I did. Many more you might find inside a park. That’s me. Many will take day trips. Many more will be camping in nature with lake views.

Millions will enjoy it with an opportunity to put work aside for the extended weekend. I mean don’t we deserve it? I’d say that’s a big ole ‘yes’ after all we’ve been through the last year plus. I just hope we all realize and understand what the Memorial Day United States federal holiday is all about.

Here’s the Wikipedia definition: "Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces."

Maybe I’m wrong, but the Fourth Of July, for example, is more of a celebration. This weekend, and especially Monday, Memorial Day, is more about remembrance, observance and honoring those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of American freedoms.

So while we do what do in America this weekend: barbecues, camp fires, baseball games, softball games and good ole Americana, make sure you pause at some point, if only for three seconds, and pray thanks to our American military members that laid down lives so that our lives continue to be safe.

I’ve watched and read many documentaries and books about WWII, and I often think of the young boys that were put in, what could only be described as the most frightening of situations, to help defend, and to help rid the world of tyranny. I can’t really imagine, and I’m not sure I’ve the right to really wonder at all.

That’s courage and bravery that most of us will never have to endure. But we should damn sure give the those Americans the ultimate respect. That’s America’s greatest generation, forever remembered. I’m blessed to cover sports for a living. Sports. Are you kidding me? Gimme a break. It’s not really that important in the grand scheme.

But do you know why I, and many others around the country, dedicate ourselves to helping those less fortunate? I’d almost speak for all of them, but I’ll definitely speak for me. It’s the very least I can do to help make some measure of difference after the millions that have died preserving the ideals of this great nation.

We’re not even close to perfect, and we’ve learned many things about ourselves the past calendar year, but one thing I didn’t learn since the spring of 2020 was something I’d already known for years. And that’s the men and women who have died serving the call of duty to the USA should always be held on high. They are truly the best of the best. No debate needed.

So on this Memorial Day Weekend, to any of you who have lost loved ones in service of our country, you have my love and prayers, always, and more importantly, you and your family have my unending respect and admiration. You always will.