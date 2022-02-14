COMMENTARY: Do we need a national holiday the day after the Super Bowl?

You’re tired after your long Sunday of wings and beer? You can’t get up for work? Don’t the kids still have to get up for school?

SAN ANTONIO — Having dedicated the last quarter century of my professional life to sports, the idea makes some sense, but then I come to my senses.

The Monday after the Super Bowl should NEVER be considered for national holiday status.

And isn’t there at least a ninety percent, or higher, chance that your favorite team is not playing in the game? If the team that has your heart wins the Lombardi Trophy and you decide to drench your football soul with post game pizza and spirits to celebrate, that’s fine. But that’s on you. The rest of America needs to show up at the office at 9am Monday morning.

It’s a football game. It’s deep rooted within American culture, and even some world culture, but it doesn’t, and shouldn’t, tap into our human values like other federal holidays.

Christmas? Deeper meaning. Thanksgiving? Deeper meaning. July Fourth? Deeper meaning. Easter Sunday? Deeper meaning. Those holidays can be traced back, and further, to the very foundations for which people live their lives.

And who are these people anyway that keep tossing out this idea? Is it you? It wasn’t me. Who keeps coming up with this? If the NFL league office was that serious about it over recent years they would have made some movement at this point? We’re FIFTY SIX GAMES into their most prized possession and Monday is still Monday, thank goodness.

And not to state the obvious, but isn’t one of the best parts of Monday work talking games with fellow employees after the weekend that was? Thank you. I agree. You can still be productive while complaining how terrible your team consistently is.