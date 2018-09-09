It's a UTSA football tradition to unfurl the "Come and Take It" banner, but the tradition took a wrong turn at Saturday's home opener at the Alamodome.
When fans in the end zone began to pass the banner over their heads to spread it to its full length and width, the message didn't appear, just a blank orange banner.
It became apparent that the banner was -- unfortunately -- upside-down.
Social media captured the moment in numerous tweets:
Here's how the banner is supposed to look.
We know our "Rowdy" fans will get this right next time! UTSA is back at the Alamodome to face Texas State on Sept. 22.
