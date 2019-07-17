KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Coach Joy Postell-Gee has retired, the University of Tennessee confirmed in a statement to 10News Wednesday morning.

As a result of her decision, UT said its Office of Equity and Diversity has closed its investigation into whether or not she discriminated against several students.

She had been on leave from the university since July 2018.

"The university expects all of its employees to seek to cultivate a culture of respect for all people, to advance diversity as a strength, and support all of our students in a professional manner," UT's statement read. "The spirit program had a successful 2018-19 season, and the university now looks forward to continuing the positive momentum by permanently filling the spirit coordinator position."

The Office of Equity and Diversity had received formal complaints from two undergraduate students who alleged Postell-Gee had discriminated against them because of their sexual orientation and race, a case closure memorandum from OED said.

That's when an investigation began.

"From the outset, the Complainants expressed their desire for an outcome that would allow the spirit program to move forward under new leadership, and that Respondent would not return to the program," it read.

When Postell-Gee decided to retire, OED said, that achieved that goal of the investigation, since both students are still members of the spirit squad.

During its investigation, OED said it "found evidence of poor and demeaning treatment of members of the spirit squad, and further found instances of disorganization and arbitrariness as to how the program was administered."

While investigating, OED said it was delayed and complicated for several reasons, including the fact that Postell-Gee was difficult to get meetings with, as well as information it received that indicated "potential financial mismanagement of the spirit program by the Respondent, which the University referred to the Division of State Audit."

That finding caused OED to pause its investigation to ensure it could continue under its policy jurisdiction, the memorandum said.

OED said others came forward after it was first reported by news outlets that Postell-Gee was suspended, and "wanted the university to be aware of their experiences and concerns, and to take action to remove the Respondent from any role with the program."

OED said the instances it found of demeaning treatment were more properly supported by evidence that fell outside of the university’s non-discrimination policy.