Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel leads last-minute drive, scores TD with 15 seconds left to top Texas Longhorns

DALLAS — In the final Red River Rivalry as Big 12 Conference members, Oklahoma topped Texas for the fourth time in the last five seasons – in a game that turned out to be a shootout for the ages.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the Sooners to a last-minute win, beating UT 34-30 at the Cotton Bowl. Gabriel finished the day throwing for 285 yards and one touchdown on 23-for-38 passing. Gabriel added another 113 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on 14 carries.

Gabriel did not play in the Red River Rivalry the previous year after being ruled out for a concussion.

The fireworks in this game started early for both teams.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers threw an interception on Texas' opening drive, which Oklahoma capitalized on and scored the first touchdown of the game plays later. Texas then converted a fake punt on its second drive to move the sticks on a 20-yard run by Jordan Whittington. That second drive ultimately ended in Ewers' second interception of the game in OU's red zone.

Texas struck back on special teams, however, with a blocked punt recovered in the end zone. Texas and OU were tied, 7-7, after the first quarter. Oklahoma then finished a 13-play drive that rolled over into the second quarter with a field goal, and UT responded with a nine-play, 85-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 22-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-two from Ewers to Gunnar Helm.

At halftime, Oklahoma led Texas 20-17.

Oklahoma opened the second half with a 75-yard touchdown drive to extend their lead to 27-17. Ewers fumbled on a scramble, his third turnover of the game, which was recovered by the Sooners. The Longhorns defense followed the fumble with a crucial stop, and Texas marched the field to snag another three points, narrowing it to a one-touchdown deficit.

Oklahoma gambled on a fourth-and-one near midfield right before the third quarter ended and were turned over on downs. With promising field position, Texas drove the ball to the 1-yard line with a fresh set of downs, but were stopped short of the end zone on four straight plays by the Sooners defense.

Backed up on their own 1-yard line, Oklahoma was able to drive to field goal range, but missed the 45-yarder.

Texas running back Johnathan Brooks tied the game, 27-27, with a 29-yard touchdown run with just over six minutes remaining in the game. The Longhorns defense forced the Sooners into a three-and-out, and took a three-point lead with 1:17 remaining in regulation. Brooks finished the day with 129 rushing yards and one touchdown.

With zero timeouts to use, Gabriel led the Oklahoma offense quickly into the Longhorns red zone. Gabriel connected with Nic Anderson on a 3-yard touchdown pass with only 15 seconds left in the game to give the Sooners a 34-30 lead.

Ewers connected on passes of 19 and 12 yards to get UT to midfield for one final Hail Mary pass. The prayer was not answered, and the ball fell incomplete. Ewers finished the game with 346 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Texas will have a week off before they take on Houston on the road. Oklahoma also has a bye week and will host UCF on Oct. 21.