Texas teams in bowl games: Where and when they'll play

HOUSTON — Sunday was a big day in college football, as we learned which teams will be playing in which bowl games and there was plenty of representation for Texas.
We'll start with the big one. TCU is the first Texas team to take part of the college football playoffs. The Horned Frogs earned a shot at a national championship, despite their loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game Saturday.
TCU will take on Michigan on New Year’s Eve at 3 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona. The winner of that game moves on to play the winner of the Ohio State-Georgia game for the national title. This year, the college football national championship game will be played in Inglewood, California on January 9.
Here are all of the college football bowl games involving Texas schools, all times central.
- Fiesta semifinal: Michigan vs. TCU, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. in Glendale, Arizona
- Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, December 29 at 8 p.m. in San Antonio, Texas
- Texas Bowl: Ole Miss vs. Texas Tech, December 28 at 8 p.m. in Houston, Texas
- Independence Bowl: Houston vs. Louisiana, December 23 at 2 p.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana
- Armed Forces Bowl: Baylor vs. Air Force, December 22 at 6:30 p.m. in Fort Worth, Texas
- Frisco Bowl: North Texas vs. Boise State, December 17 at 8:15 p.m. in Frisco, Texas
- LendingTree Bowl: Southern Miss vs. Rice, December 17 at 4:45 p.m. in Mobile, Alabama
- New Mexico Bowl: BYU vs SMU, December 17 at 1:15 p.m. in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Cure Bowl: Troy vs. UTSA, December 16 at 2 p.m. in Orlando, Florida
Editor's note: An early version of this story had the TCU-Michigan game in Atlanta. That's been corrected to be Glendale, Arizona.