Game day in Austin: Texas hosting top-ranked Alabama

The Longhorns hope to make a statement today as they take on the No. 1 Crimson Tide. KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera is in Austin covering the game.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The eyes of the college football world are squarely on Austin today as the Texas Longhorns host the No. 1 team in the country -- the Alabama Crimson Tide. KHOU 11 sports reporter Daniel Gotera is in Austin for the big game and will be providing updates throughout.

Today's matchup will be the first time the two programs will have faced off since the national championship game in 2009, won by Alabama 37-21.

Updates from Austin

It's game day in Austin and the Longhorn faithful are ready. The game starts at 11 a.m. at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

The students are ready. This line extends down the whole side of the stadium. Insanity. #Texas pic.twitter.com/4X2IqEvEMv — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) September 10, 2022

.@TexasFootball head coach Steve Sarkisian and his team walk through this charged up fan base and family members. Kick off less than 2 hours away. pic.twitter.com/fSgYeTG0aE — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) September 10, 2022

In today's game, the top-ranked Tide are 20-point favorites over their host Horns, but former Longhorns and Houston Madison high school star QB Vince Young, who led Texas to the national title in 2006, says don't count Texas out.

"I really feel like we're going to win," he said Friday.

.@VinceYoung10 excited about for the city of Austin and tomorrow's game against No. 1 Alabama. Thinks his Longhorns will play well. "They are good, we got to give them their respect...but we also got to let them know about Texas as well. I really feel like we're going to win." pic.twitter.com/QfOOKR6MNb — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) September 10, 2022

Young told Gotera he's impressed with the Longhorns so far this year and their second-year head coach, Steve Sarkisian.

Caught up with Vince Young tonight. The former @TexasFootball QB likes what he sees so far this year from Steve Sarkisian and his Longhorns. "What I love about Sark man...he's just down to earth. What he says he means....I love that he's building a culture, a chemistry." pic.twitter.com/5esPI8l77N — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) September 10, 2022

"What I love about Sark, man, he's just down to earth," said Young. "What he says he means. I love that he's building a culture, a chemistry."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is also standing firm behind Texas, quoting Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Thursday, from when she was in Texas in 1991. The video below is from the pre-game party at the Governor's Mansion.

.@GregAbbott_TX gives remarks at a party he hosted at the Governor’s Mansion for both Texas and Alabama fans. He quoted Queen Elizabeth II on the state: “Lesser mortals are pitied for the misfortune of not being born in Texas” pic.twitter.com/QQtNApRld8 — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) September 10, 2022

College Gameday is in Austin, too, for the big early-season matchup.

ESPN’s College GameDay is ready to roll here in Austin for tomorrow’s game between Texas and Alabama. pic.twitter.com/GUUogoBW7q — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) September 9, 2022

Stay with KHOU 11's Daniel Gotera for complete coverage for the game. We'll be posting his updates on this page, along with highlights.

ON THE EDGE

Kelvin Banks was one of Sarkisian's most critical recruits after the 5-7 finish in 2021 and the freshman left tackle hasn't disappointed. He's already in the starting lineup. But there's no time to grow into the role. Banks' job will be to protect freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers' blind side from Alabama edge rush linebacker Will Anderson, one of the most dominant players in college. Anderson had 17 1/2 sacks last season.

HEISMAN HUNT

The game features one Heisman Trophy winner in Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and another player who wants to be in the conversation: Texas pre-season All-American running back Bijan Robinson. The fluid and deceptively fast Robinson ran for 1,127 yards last season before a dislocated elbow forced him to miss most of the last three games. But he'll be running behind a line that starts two freshmen.

Robinson totaled 111 yards and scored twice in Texas' season-opening win over Louisiana-Monroe.

“Bijan’s a great running back. Everybody knows that, everybody sees that. He’s quick, elusive, finds holes that not an average back can find,” Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o said.

TEXAS GAME PLAN

Sarkisian was quite honest this week when he said the game plan for Alabama was done "about three months ago.” And this game is exactly why he would hire someone like former TCU head coach and defensive wizard Gary Patterson as a Longhorns special assistant last spring. There's no doubt Patterson has been zeroed in on this matchup with Young and the Alabama offense.

RUSHING TIDE

Alabama Coach Nick Saban’s description of the Tide’s running game against Utah State was simple: “Inconsistent.”

Alabama averaged a robust 8.2 yards on 32 carries in beating Utah State, but it was skewed by big plays. Young had a 63-yarder and Jahmyr Gibbs added a 58-yarder. Take away the 23-yarder and 20-yarder by freshman Jamarion Miller in the fourth quarter and Alabama gained a more modest 114 yards on 28 carries (a 4.1-yard average).

TIDE TURNS