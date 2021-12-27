TCU men's basketball program 'paused indefinitely' due to COVID protocols, school says

The Horned Frogs' Wednesday game against Texas Southern was canceled, while their Big 12 opener on Saturday against Kansas was postponed.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU men’s basketball program has been "paused indefinitely" due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to a statement from the school on Monday.

The Horned Frogs' game against Texas Southern on Wednesday has been canceled, while their Big 12 conference opener against Kansas, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed to a date that is still to be announced.

🚨 Schedule Update 🚨



Wednesday's home game against Texas Southern has been canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the TCU program.



🔗 https://t.co/FAutjVXoAi#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/kZU4LVzdV0 — TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) December 28, 2021

The Horned Frogs are off to a strong start this season, having posted a 10-1 record before the pause.