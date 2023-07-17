x
College

With Texas and OU on board, the SEC is bringing its media days event to Dallas

The SEC is expanding into Texas in more ways than one.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Texas and Oklahoma fans fill the Cotton Bowl during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas. The Texas and Oklahoma college football matchup will be a different game-day atmosphere this year with small crowds, no State Fair, a few food vendors, masks and social distancing. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter, File)

DALLAS — The SEC is expanding into Texas.

In more ways than one.

Yes, the Texas Longhorns are joining the Southeastern Conference in 2024, and the Oklahoma Sooners, who also have a large following in North Texas, are joining their rivals.

And now, the SEC is bringing its annual media event to the Lone Star State.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey announced Monday that the 2024 Media Days - this year's version of which is being held in Nashville - will be held at the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas, according to college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

The Big 12 previously held its media event at the Omni before moving it to AT&T Stadium in Arlington last year.

Texas and Oklahoma will play one more season in the Big 12 before making the jump to the SEC. The Big 12 is adding Houston, BYU, the University of Central Florida and Cincinnati to the conference, beginning this season.

