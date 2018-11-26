BATON ROUGE, La. - The Southeastern Conference fined Texas A&M $50,000 for the field rush at its stadium Saturday night following the Aggies' 74-72, seven-overtime victory over No. 7 LSU, the league office said in a release Monday morning.

The league is also still looking and considering action about the fights that took place on the field after it was stormed that involved LSU director of player personnel Kevin Faulk, Cole Fisher, who the SEC referred to as a "staff member," A&M receivers coach Dameyune Craig and LSU offense analyst Steve Kragthorpe.

Kragthorpe said he was punched in the chest by Fisher, who is a nephew of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and was credentialed on the A&M sideline during the game.

Videos show Faulk hitting Cole Fisher after Faulk said he saw Fisher hit Kragthorpe. Kragthorpe has Parkinson's disease and has a neurostimulator, or pacemaker, attached in his chest.

"Out of nowhere, I got nailed," Kragthorpe told the USA Today Network Sunday. "I didn't go down, but I clutched over. I was like, 'Damn, he got me right in my pacemaker.' Then it started fluttering like he jostled it."

Kragthorpe, who was checked out by Texas A&M doctors and emergency medical personnel after the game, was scheduled to see his neurologist in Baton Rouge today. Kragthorpe said the neurologist called him and told him to see him after reading accounts of what happened to Kragthorpe.

"I feel OK, but not as good as I was. I feel like he tore something in there. I can feel a pull," Kragthorpe said.

"The conference remains in contact with the participating institutions related to the reported postgame altercation between football staff members and has re-emphasized the expectations for sportsmanship before, during and after SEC athletic contests," the SEC release said.

