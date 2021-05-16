x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

College

Sam Houston State wins FCS national title in a thriller

The Bearkats beat top-seeded South Dakota State on a touchdown with just 16 seconds to play.
Credit: AP
Sam Houston State defenders tackle South South Dakota State place kicker Cole Frahm, front left, after a fumble on a field goal-attempt during the first half of the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas — Eric Schmid's third TD pass was a 10-yarder to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left as Sam Houston wrapped the longest and most unusual college football season with its first FCS national title. 

The Bearkats beat top-seeded South Dakota State 23-21. 

Jequez Ezzard caught two touchdowns for No. 2 seed Sam Houston, which finished 10-0. He also also converted a fourth down with a catch on the final drive. 

South Dakota State went ahead 21-17 on Isaiah Davis’ third TD run, an 85-yarder with 5:41 left. Davis finished with 178 yards rushing for the 8-2 Jackrabbits.

 

Related Articles