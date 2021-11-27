North Texas upsets UTSA: Roadrunners undefeated season is over as Mean Green dominate for 45-23 win

The 'Runners took on the Mean Green Saturday afternoon.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA’s undefeated season ended in a blowout as North Texas running backs DeAndre Torrey and Ikaika Ragsdale combined for five touchdowns in a 45-23 rout of the 15th ranked Roadrunners on Saturday.

Quarterback Frank Harris had two of UTSA’s three lost fumbles before sitting the second half at UNT’s rain-soaked Apogee Stadium.

A Top 25 team had never played in the 10-year-old facility.

UTSA (11-1) is still playing in the Conference USA championship game Friday. North Texas improves to 2-47 against ranked opponents.

San Antonio officials are encouraging businesses to flick on orange lights in the evening December 1-4 as a way to "honor UTSA's impact on the city, including the remarkable events and people that have built an institution of excellence."

Also, UTSA students do not need to pay to attend the Conference USA championship football game at the Alamodome on Dec. 3.

The school tweeted Monday that students can claim free tickets to the title game beginning Nov. 29.