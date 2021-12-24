UH loses guard Marcus Sasser for rest of season

Sasser made the announcement on Instagram and UH Coach Kelvin Sampson confirmed the news to KHOU 11's Matt Musil

HOUSTON — If the Houston Cougars are going to make a run at another Final Four, they're going to have to do it without one of their key players.

Marcus Sasser announced the news on Instagram Friday and Cougars' coach Kelvin Sampson confirmed it to KHOU 11's Matt Musil.

Sampson said the injury was a fractured foot and it'd sideline the Cougars' guard for the rest of the season.

Houston is 10-2 this season and is ranked No. 13 in the latest AP poll and 14th in the coaches' poll.

Sasser leads the Cougars with a 17.7 point-per-game average. The news comes on the heels of the Coogs losing Tramon Mark for the season after having shoulder surgery.