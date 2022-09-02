Is Netflix releasing a Johnny Manziel documentary?

In response to a tweet about an inevitable Johnny Football documentary, Netflix tweeted a video of Manziel sitting in a chair seemingly about to be interviewed.

Editor's note: The video above is a GMA interview from 2018.

Buckle up, Texas. It's Money Manziel time.

There could very well be a Netflix documentary on Johnny Manziel's unprecedented Heisman trophy-winning freshman season inbound.

Someone on Twitter posted a tweet saying "Johnny Manziel being the Heisman winner in the manti t’eo doc feels like a tease for the inevitable Netflix doc that’ll be done on that guy."

Netflix responded to that tweet with a video of Manziel sitting in a chair seemingly about to be interviewed. The tweet was accompanied with an eyeball emoji and tagged Manziel's profile.

Manziel took college football by storm and became one of the most polarizing players we've seen. Manziel's swagger and antics on the field, coupled with his electrifying performances, fast-tracked his way to superstardom.

In 2012, he became the first ever freshman to win the Heisman trophy after accumulating a SEC record 4,600 yards of total offense. Manziel won the Heisman trophy over Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o (as previously mentioned in the tweet above) and Kansas State quarterback Collin Klein.

Manziel's freshman season was highlighted with leading Texas A&M to an upset win over No. 1 Alabama on the road in Tuscaloosa.

He played one more season at Texas A&M before declaring for the NFL Draft. Manziel was drafted in the first round by the Cleveland Browns in 2014, where he played for two seasons before being cut for off field issues.

Since being cut from the Browns, Manziel has bounced multiple teams within the Canadian Football League (CFL), Alliance of American Football (AAF) and most recently the Fan Controlled Football League.

Manziel captivated TV screens a decade ago in College Station, and now it seems like Johnny Football is back, ready to tell his story. Lights ... camera ... action!