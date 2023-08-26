Jason Garrett opened the 2024 college football season calling the Notre Dame-Navy game. Fans were less than thrilled, apparently.

DALLAS — College football is back, y'all. Hallelujah!
Saturdays from this point, onward, will be filled college football until a champion is crowned on Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston. Notre Dame and Navy kicked off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland.
Fans were stoked for the return of football ... until they realized who was calling the game, apparently. Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who joined NBC's broadcast team to call Notre Dame games, became a top trend on X, formerly known as Twitter, with fans less than thrilled about him on the call.
Here are just some of the posts:
The Cowboys cut ties with Garrett in 2020 after he coached in Dallas from 2011 to 2019. This is Garrett's second season calling Notre Dame football games for NBC. Garrett also features on NBC's Sunday Night Football alongside Tony Dungy.
