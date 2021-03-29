Houston tops Oregon State for trip to the Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS — Houston overcame a blown 17-point lead to hold off Oregon State 67-61 in the NCAA Tournament and reach the Final Four for the first time in 37 years.
Quentin Grimes hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3:21 left and Marcus Sasser finished with a game-high 20 points.
Maurice Calloo scored 13 points to lead the 12th-seeded Beavers, who were trying to become the lowest-seeded team ever to make the Final Four.
Houston built its big lead behind a dominant defense but poor shooting after halftime allowed Oregon State to rally.
Highlights from Houston vs. Oregon State
Mattress Mack bets big on Cougars
He's at it again. Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale has placed a $1M bet on the University of Houston to win it all.