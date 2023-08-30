'The chemistry is always there': For UTSA Roadrunners, an unusually bountiful history with one quarterback

Many of UTSA's experienced offensive playmakers have had the same quarterback for their entire careers.

SAN ANTONIO — UTSA football kicks off its 2023-24 season Saturday evening at the University of Houston.

What should we expect from the Roadrunners offense this season? For one thing: chemistry.

Several upperclassmen playmakers are returning and will be taking the ball from the same starting quarterback they've had their entire career.

Frank Harris is back for his seventh season with the Roadrunners, and while not all of those have been as UTSA's starting quarterback, he's nonetheless bringing huge expectations into the program's introductory season in the AAC.

"There's gonna be a day when there is gonna be another QB here," said Head coach Jeff Traylor.

Still, his players don't want to think about that.

"Man, I hope so," senior WR Joshua Cephus said when asked if Harris could hit the gridiron for UTSA even longer. "It feels like he's been around here for half of (the program's history) already."

Cephus has been catching passes from the same guy his whole career.

"The chemistry is always there."

Another senior redshirt wide receiver, Tykee-Ogle Kellogg, marvels at having had Harris as his guy for his full career thus far.

"Him being my dude since I've gotten here with my recruiting," he said. "He was my official host and it has been amazing."

Just consider today's college football landscape, in which the transfer portal can change everything from minute to minute. Quarterbacks even before the portal often transferred from program to program, and then the top QBs always leave early for the NFL Draft.

That makes the fact that Harris has remained at UTSA all this time even more impressive. But Harris himself is humble enough not to admit it.

"It's just a testament to those guys sticking around," said Harris. "Being their QB is a blessing that I don't take for granted."

Cephus told KENS 5 the on-field chemistry is such that Harris' receiving corps practically knows when the ball is on its way towards them.

"He knows when I put my foot on the ground, it should be on the way."

As solid as Frank's relationships are with his wide receivers, it's maybe even more special with senior tight end Oscar Cardenas.

"I can throw the ball where I know, where I think he's gonna go, and nine times out of ten that's where he is," Harris said.

"It is honestly huge because for the new guys that are here, they already see the plays we make together," Cardenas added. "They say, 'Wow, that's that chemistry you two have.' It is cool to see that."

For Harris, the impact of the opportunity extends well beyond his relationships with fellow teammates; it's also about doing all he can to pay the program back for the patience it's showed with him.

"When I first got here, going through all the injuries, they always honored my scholarship," he said. "My way of paying them back was to always stay here."

"I'm always fearful for the next QB up after the legend moves on one day," Traylor added.

Wide receiver De'Corian Clark said it was a relationship that grows not only each passing season, but each passing practice.

"We love each other," Clark said. "And I'm glad he's back."

Kickoff on Saturday between UTSA and the Houston Cougars is at 6 p.m. The game will be available on Fox Sports 1 and San Antonio's Ticket 760.

