AUSTIN, Texas — College GameDay is in Austin!

The popular pre-game show is set to air from Austin on Saturday.

This will be GameDay's first trip to Austin since 2009, when they stopped in town for a Texas versus Texas Tech game.

The Longhorns are hosting the Louisiana State Tigers in their second game of the season on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. – and you can catch the game on KVUE!

Last Wednesday, Louisiana State University graduate and Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice raised some eyebrows with a bit of friendly banter with the University of Texas' very own Matthew McConaughey on Twitter.

The match between the Tigers and the Longhorns is one of the most anticipated football games of the 2019 season, so when Guice got the chance to meet McConaughey he made sure to let him know his thoughts on the match-up.

RELATED: LSU graduate Derrius Guice talks trash to Matthew McConaughey before the LSU and UT football game

"Just met my favorite actor @McConaughey and told him we gone whoop @TexasFootball a-- next week," Guice wrote on Twitter.

During his time at LSU, Guice made quite the name for himself. According to 247 Sports, Guice set three school records and ranks second in SEC history – only behind Auburn's Bo Jackson – for his 6.53 average yards per carry.

Now McConaughey has been named the guest picker for the game.

See you at DKR, GameDay!

WATCH: College GameDay contributor talks stopping in Austin

WATCH: Preparations underway for College GameDay at Texas vs. LSU

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

5 dead, 21 injured in second mass shooting in weeks in West Texas

'Hold on to your loved ones and pray:' Odessa hospital provides update on shooting

Texas Longhorns, UT fans honor Cedric Benson with moment of silence before Louisiana Tech game