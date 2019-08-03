SAN ANTONIO — For at least another year, Cole's 1988-89 boys basketball team stands alone in school history.

Thirty years after the Cougars won state and finished 36-0 with a player named Shaquille O'Neal leading the way, Cole fell in the semifinals for the fifth time in six state-tournament appearances.

Behind by three at the half, Dallas Madison went ahead in the third quarter and never trailed again en route to a 43-33 victory over the Cougars in the Class 3A boys basketball semifinals Thursday at the Alamodome.

Freshman center Vincent Iwuchukwu, a rail-thin, 6-foot-10 freshman nicknamed "Baby Shaq," led the Cole scoring with 10 points. He also finished with eight blocks - four on one possession - and seven rebounds.

"I've just got to come out next year and prove that we can hang with any team," Iwuchukwu said. "We messed up tonight. We're going to work this whole offseason. We're going to work in the summer and we're going to get better, and we're going to be feared by a lot of teams next year."

A crowd of 7,024 watched Madison (20-15) earn a spot in the 3A championship game against Brock (33-6) on Saturday at 10 a.m. Brock beat Winnie East Chambers 58-49 in the first 3A semifinal.

Cole (34-6) reached the state tournament for the first time since 2012 under coach Noe Cantu, who completed his second season with the Cougars.

Cole led 15-12 at the half but was outscored 22-9 in the third quarter. Madison was up 34-24 going into the final period. The Cougars fought the Trojans to a 9-9 standoff in the fourth quarter.

Madison went to a full-court press in the third quarter that rattled Cole, which had six of its 20 turnovers in the period.

"Before the game, we talked about the turnovers snowballing, and I think that's what happened," Cantu said. "We kind of had a couple of turnovers and started panicking a little bit. It snowballed there for about a three-minute stretch.

"I thought, for the most part, we handled the press pretty well. But two or three minutes of bad possessions against Dallas Madison - it can be costly."

25 of the Cougars' 33 points were scored by freshmen. Silas Livingston came off the bench to tally nine points, and starter Trey Blackmore added six. Livingston gave the team a lift with his solid play on both ends of the court.

"He's been that kind of spark for us all year long," Cantu said. "I know he doesn't start. He's one of those guys that we look to as like he is a starter. He's got a lot of heart, a lot of energy. We like what he does when he comes off the bench. It's kind of instant offense for us, and I think that's been huge in our playoff run."