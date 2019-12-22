SAN ANTONIO — It was only a matter of time before Kawhi Leonard beat the Spurs at the AT&T Center.

An All-NBA forward, Leonard was 0-2 against his former team in San Antonio before he sparked the Los Angeles Clippers to a 134-109 blowout Saturday night.

Leonard had a stellar game, finishing with a game-high 26 points on 11 of 16 shots, including 1 of 2 three-pointers. He added seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 27 minutes.

With the Clippers ahead 110-83 after three quarters, Leonard did not play in the fourth period.

As expected, fans booed Leonard every time he touched the ball in the first half, but the jeering tailed off when Los Angeles pulled away in the third quarter and the game ceased to be competitive.

"It’s just part of the game," Leonard said of the booing. "The type of player I am and just the way I probably left, how it was portrayed in the media . . . It’s the game, it’s competitive.

"When we're not playing or I’m walking in the street or see somebody from San Antonio, they thank me for everything I did, and they respect the way I played when I was here. I mean it’s just part of the game.”

The Clippers (22-9) are now 2-1 against the Spurs (11-17) this season. San Antonio plays at Memphis on Monday and at Dallas on Thursday, before hosting Detroit next Saturday.

The Spurs got blown out because they coughed up 18 turnovers that Los Angeles converted into 36 points. The Clippers also pounded the Silver and Black inside, outscoring them 74-30 in the paint and 23-4 on second-chance points.

"You not going to win that basketball game," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, referring to the turnovers. Must be some kind of record for points off turnovers. Pretty sloppy and not physical enough tonight. So, move on to the next game and try to get that back.”

The loss was the most lopsided at home for the Silver and Black this season, and the Clippers' 74 points in the paint is a season high for an opponent.

Montrezl Harrell (21) and Lou Williams (20) helped Leonard with the scoring load. Maurice Harless (15), Ivica Zubac (15) and Paul George (11) also scored in double figures for the Clippers.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs' scoring with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Marco Belinelli finished with 17 points, hitting 4 of 6 shots, including 4 of 5 three-pointers.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 12 points and Dejounte Murray and Derrick White added 10 each to complete the Silver and Black's double-digit scoring.

The Clippers had a hot hand through the game and ended up shooting 54.5 percent overall (54-99) and 33.3 percent (12-36) from beyond the arc.

The Spurs shot well, too. They just couldn't string together enough stops to make it a game. San Antonio shot 51.2 percent overall (42-82) and 35.7 percent (10-28) from the three-point line.

Led by Leonard and Williams, who combined for 34 points, the Clippers led 72-61 at the half.

DeRozan and Aldridge led the Spurs' first-half scoring with 20 and 10 points, respectively.

Leonard had 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the first two quarters. He scored nine points in each period.

Williams scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3 of 4 from the three-point line in the first half. Harrell (10) rounded out the Clippers' double-figure scoring.

Los Angeles, which scored 33 points in the first quarter and 39 in the second, shot 56 percent overall (28-50) and 42.1 percent (8-19) from beyond the arc in the first half. The Clippers had 17 assists on their 28 made field goals.

DeRozan was aggressive from the get-go, scoring 13 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting. He finished the half 8 of 12 from the field. Aldridge got his 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting.

The Spurs also were hot in first half, hitting 23 of 43 field-goal attempts for 53.5 percent. They shot 37.5 percent (6-16) from beyond the arc.

Mills made 3 of 5 shots, including 2 of 4 three-pointers for the Silver and Black.