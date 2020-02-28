SAN ANTONIO — In the sport of gymnastics, 14-year-old Alexis Gustavson is going places.

"I've gone to Minsk, Belarus. St. Petersburg, Russia. Then I went to Bulgaria this past summer," Alexis said.

For someone so well traveled, the springy trampoline star out of San Antonio realizes it is a small world, too.

"I was awestruck the entire time because I was like, I have officially competed internationally. I just felt like I'd made it somewhere," 15-year-old Karlee English said.

Karlee does wonders in double mini-trampoline.

She's also going places.

Karlee English smiling before practice.

"It's nice to have a friend," Karlee says, with Alexis in agreement. "It would be rough if I didn't have Karlee here."

They are going global—together.

"There's only a handful of people at our level. So it's really crazy that there's two of us in the same gym (at the) same age," Alexis said.

The friendship started in kindergarten and has continued at their home base, the Powerhouse Gymnastics Training Center.

"I say that we've been through a lot. Training for all these years I mean since we were kids," Karlee said.

The two will tell you they are both better gymnasts because they have each other.

"Actually, we've done things where we're like, 'OK, I'll do this skill if you do this skill,'" Karlee said. "So in the pit we'll be like, 'OK, you'll do it, I'll do it.' And so that's fun, kind of motivates each other."

Karlee and Alexis are extremely talented in earning individual medals internationally, but last summer, it was time to jump into something as a team.

"(We thought), 'OK, you know, we're going to try it. It's just that this will be another event. It'll be a fun event.' And to come out with first was really exciting," Karlee said

The duo took the top spot in Bulgaria for synchronized trampoline.

Karlee English (left) and Alexis Gustavson (right) practicing their synchronized trampoline routine.

"Through all our goals in life, we've just come together to do gymnastics," Karlee said.

For all the places they've seen, one destination remains the dream. The childhood friends hope to represent Team USA at an Olympics one day.

"That would be awesome. It would be so fun," Alexis said.

Karlee quickly added, "It would be amazing. It would be crazy."

Oh the places they can go.