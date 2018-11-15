SAN ANTONIO — Calvin “CJ” Marks, a left-handed pitcher for Central Catholic High School, is heading to Arkansas to play SEC baseball with the Razorbacks.

He signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

"I'm definitely trying to improve my game--develop while I'm there," Marks said. "Hopefully (we) go to the College World Series. They have a saying, 'Oma-Hogs.' So, hopefully I can be a part of a team that achieves that. I hope to develop into a professional player while I'm there. I knew I wanted to be in the SEC because that gives me the best chance at moving on to the next level."

CJ was the 2018 Player of the Year for CCHS, striking out 90 batters in 53.1 innings pitched.

He was first team all-state in 2018. He’s the sixth-ranked left-handed pitcher in Texas in his class by Perfect Game.

He definitely chose a great school. Arkansas has made the College World Series three times since 2012.

