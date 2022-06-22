Celebrating Fifty Years Of Title IX: What Are The Next Steps?

UTSA Athletics Director Lisa Campos. "You look at the women's basketball championship this year from a national level, there is a market for women's sports.

SAN ANTONIO — This week we celebrate FIFTY years of Title IX legislation. The federal law opened many opportunities for women, especially in athletics, around the country. The law has made much progress over the last five decades, but where else does the movement need to go? We posed that question to several local ladies who have shaped the south Texas and San Antonio sports scene.

San Antonio Sports Senior Vice President Jenny Carnes. "Most people know the story of what came out of the (NCAA) Tournament last year with the TikTok video that went viral. I like to say about this topic that we don't have to be equal to what the men are doing, we just have to equitable. And quality and equity are two very different things."

UTSA Women's Basketball Head Coach Karen Aston. "I have to start right there, the fact that they are still having to leave this country to make a living playing the sport that they love. That's just not happening on the men's side whether it be a D League or something like that in women's basketball."

Former Baylor Bear and former WNBA San Antonio Star Sophia Young-Malcolm. "It is the same sport, right? You are making the same sacrifices and time of your life that you are giving up. There is literally nothing different in terms of the sacrifices that you have to make. I think that is part of where it can change to where we can more of the equality of payment."

Former NEISD Athletics Director Karen Funk. "We're accepting women into roles that only used to be for men. We're seeing that in women as they move forward, and that has been a huge boon!"

Retired San Antonio Sports CEO Susan Blackwood. "I'd like to see every girl participating in sports because I think it has such an impact on there character, and their development. We have to continue to encourage girls at a very young age."