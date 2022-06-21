Celebrating Fifty Years Of Title IX: How Have We Done?

Women in local sports reflect on the importance of Title IX.

SAN ANTONIO — This week we continue to celebrate fifty years of Title IX. The legislation leveled the playing field for women's athletics over the past decades. But has it gone enough? Has it done enough? We talked with ladies who have shaped the south Texas and San Antonio sports scenes over the years.

Jenny Carnes, San Antonio Sports Senior Vice President. "I would probably give us a B+. Again, I think we've come a long way in a short period of time, but there are still some day to day issues that we face in the sports industry, college athletics and even below that.

Karen Aston, UTSA Women's Basketball Head Coach. "I played college basketball, but that was it. That was the end of the road for me. I had to figure out what else was next in life. We didn't have AAU basketball then, so to see the opportunities for young women, the afforded opportunities for them starts with an education, but then the growth of professional basketball with the hopes that we continue to grow."

Former Bexar County Judge Cyndi Taylor Krier. "I played basketball, and the volleyball team, and the basketball team, shared uniforms. Volleyball and basketball overlapped for about a month. There were a number of games where you would trade uniforms after hot, sweaty, stinky and dirty games, and that is something that would not happen today."

Former San Antonio Sports CEO Susan Blackwell. "Coaches have the biggest influence on girls and what opportunities they have, and what kind of experiences they have. We have to continue to promote good coaching, and quality education for coaches."

UTSA Director Of Athletics, Lisa Campos. "The numbers are exponential compared to where we were fifty years ago with participation for women to where we are nationally. In college, high school and elementary more women and girls are participating in sports."

Madison Girls Basketball Head Coach Tracy Hastings. "I think that facilities, locker rooms and practice times, things like that, you know, are catching up to the guys. I'm sure there are some places that it may not be exactly the same, but overall I think it has done really well."

Former NEISD Athletics Director Karen Funk. "Football is still king. That is perfectly okay. Nobody has a problem with that. Equity is there. Generally across the board women are being seen. Women are being hired. Women are moving into positions because they have had the experience over the last fifty years. Young girls have opportunities. They just don't have to be in cheer, dance or the band anymore. It looks good today."