NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — New Braunfels native Kliff Kingsbury set records during his college QB days at Texas Tech. After assistant stints at the University of Houston and Texas A&M, the former Red Raider signal caller was hired as head coach in 2013. Six years later, though, after not successfully jump-starting the program, Kliff was fired in November of last year.

But he wasn’t out of work for long. The NFL had long been impressed with Kingsbury’s development of quarterbacks like Johnny Manziel and Patrick Mahomes. Less than two months after his Lubbock coaching job, the next level came calling in the form of the Arizona Cardinals.



The man that knows Kliff better than anybody spent an afternoon talking football with Vinnie Vinzetta. "Kliff is where he needs to be," said Tim, Kliff's father.

The Cardinals open the regular season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 8.

