NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Practicing in the last week of May is nothing new for Canyon manager Kevin Randle and his Cougarettes.

"Yeah, (it's) a little bit of déjà vu. Kind of a nice feeling to get back this year," Randle said.

The program is making its fourth trip to state in 11 years, including last year's 5-3 loss in the 6A title game.

"I think with us losing last year, we're a lot hungrier coming back," junior outfielder Isabel Armendaric said.

In the 2018 trip to the state finals, there were 10 seniors on the squad. This year there's just three, and they're led by Aliyah Pritchett before she heads to Baylor next season.

"It's good to help the younger ones for when they get old and get this age and realize you can do this when you get my age," Pritchett said.

They might not be able to do everything like Pritchett, who boasts a .600 batting average and a 25-1 pitching record.

"When the person there is as competitive as Aliyah is and driven as Aliyah is, it just helps guide the team, lead the team (and put) the team in the direction we need to go," Randle said.

"Without her, this wouldn't be possible," Armendaric said. "So she's amazing."

Coach Randle has been at Canyon for 20 years. He was a part of that 2009 4A title and hopes to bring home a 6A championship this weekend.

Comal Canyon (36-7) takes on Klein Collins (37-2) Friday at 3:00 p.m. from McCombs Field in Austin.