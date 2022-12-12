Canyon High School coach hired to begin UTRGV's new football program

Travis Bush will reportedly be the first ever coach for the UTRGV Vaqueros program. The new program will begin Football Championship Subdivision competition in 2025.

SAN ANTONIO — The head football coach for Canyon High School will soon be leading the new football program at UT Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

Bush has 14 years of previous college football coaching experience. He was UTSA's first ever offensive coordinator in 2011 and was in a similar position to the one he is in now with starting a new football program. He also coached at Texas State University, University of Houston and Seguin High School.

"This is yet another milestone day for UTRGV and Vaqueros Athletics. Coach Bush is the perfect person to help us build our program and #RallyTheValley for years to come," Vice President and Director of Athletics Chasse Conque said in a press release.

Football coaching runs in the family. His father is Bruce Bush, who is a 2011 RGV Sports Hall of Fame and 2015 Texas High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Honor inductee.

Bush also has family ties to the Rio Grande Valley and spent two years of his childhood while his father coached for a school there.