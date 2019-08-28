SAN ANTONIO — The LEE Volunteers open their high school football season this week against the Taft Raiders. The Vols will be looking for their first win in their last 19 regular season games. That’s right, LEE has gone zero for their last 18 outings. They were 0-10 last season, and 2-8 in 2017.

But for head coach Danny Kloza, these days are much more than just wins and losses, it’s about life. His life perspective versus his football perspective. Vinnie Vinzetta has the full story above.

