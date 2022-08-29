Bucks Gaming captures 2022 5v5 NBA 2K League Championship

This is the franchise's first NBA 2K League title.

SAN ANTONIO — Congratulations to the NBA 2K League's Bucks Gaming, the league's affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, as they won its first NBA 2K League Championship on Saturday by defeating Wizards District Gaming in the NBA 2K League 5v5 Finals at the Pavilion at Pan Am in Indianapolis.

The team was led by former Mavs Gaming player and the league's first No. 1 overall draft pick, Dimez, as Bucks Gaming won the best-of-five series, 3-1, to claim the title and bring home the $500,000 prize.

Dimez also won the 2022 Finals MVP and says he is eager to get back to Milwaukee to celebrate with fans in the coming days.

“We’re so excited to bring this championship home to Milwaukee and our fans,” Dimez said. “Each player on our team played a critical role in this victory and we’re elated to make history for Bucks Gaming. We’re grateful to the Bucks organization and the staff which helped make this possible.”

From worst to first ☝️ pic.twitter.com/xVi7O361hZ — Bad Bucks 🏆 (@BucksGG) August 29, 2022

Bucks Gaming's march to the title may go down in league history as one of the toughest.

In its second playoff appearance in team history, Bucks Gaming advanced to the championship by knocking off T-Wolves Gaming 2-1 on Friday night in the Western Conference Finals. Bucks Gaming also defeated Mavs Gaming (2-0) and Warriors Gaming Squad (2-1) on Wednesday and Thursday.

Season 5 of the NBA 2K League crowned one of the vets 💯



🎮 2K17 All-Star Tourney Champ

☝️ NBA 2KL First-Ever #1 OVR Pick

🏆 NBA 2KL S5 Champ & Finals MVP@datboydimez | @bucksgg pic.twitter.com/z0SsTt7MT3 — NBA 2K League (@NBA2KLeague) August 28, 2022

“Our organization is thrilled to win our first NBA 2K League Championship,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “A tremendous team was assembled by our general manager Patrick Glogovsky and coached to perfection by Head Coach Lance Sessions. The players demonstrated that they are true champions and we are so proud of their success.”

A victory celebration for Bucks Gaming will be held this week on the plaza at Deer District.