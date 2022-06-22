Bruton Smith, Charlotte Motor Speedway founder, dies at 95

The NASCAR Hall of Famer first promoted races for the sport in the 1950s and owned several tracks on the league's circuit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Bruton Smith, the founder of the company that owns nearly a dozen NASCAR tracks, died on Wednesday of natural causes. Smith was 95.

Speedway Motorsports announced Smith's passing in a press release calling the company's owner "[a] visionary and transformative figure in both business and entertainment."

Smith promoted NASCAR races in the 1950s after serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

In 1959, Smith partnered with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Curtis Turner to create Charlotte Motor Speedway. The track opened in 1960 and hosted the World 600, the league's longest race. Today, Charlotte Motor Speedway hosts the Coca-Cola 600 and the Bank of America Roval 400 on the track's road course configuration.

Smith then founded Speedway Motorsports Incorporated (SMI) in 1994 as he expanded his portfolio of tracks he owned.

Over the years, SMI grew to own Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, and Kentucky Speedway.

"His mind is racing all the time; he’s done so much for the sport,” said Rick Hendrick, a NASCAR team owner, in a 2016 interview with NASCAR.com. “He’s so brave to step out and try things that have never been tried before. He helped build this sport.”