Browns activate QB Baker Mayfield from COVID-19 list

Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus.
Credit: AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cleveland. The Raiders won 16-6. The Cleveland Browns have placed quarterback Baker Mayfield on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after a staff member tested positive for the virus. The team, which is on a bye this week, released a statement Sunday, Nov. 8 saying it was notified on Saturday of the positive test. Mayfield is believed to have had close contact with the unidentified infected person. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have activated quarterback Baker Mayfield from the COVID-19 list, clearing him to practice and play this week against Houston. 

Mayfield had to isolate for several days after he had close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Cleveland placed Mayfield on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday when the team was on its bye week. 

Mayfield is expected to practice Wednesday with the 5-3 Browns, who reached the midway point of the season with a winning record for just the third time since 1999. They are trying to end an 18-year playoff drought.