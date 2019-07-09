SAN ANTONIO — Given the talent on both teams, the Brennan-Warren District 28-6A football opener Friday night was expected to be close.

Brennan senior quarterback Jordan Flores did everything he could to ensure it wasn't one of those games in which the teams slug it out from start to finish.

Flores piled up 274 yards of total offense and had a hand in three touchdowns, leading Brennan to a 32-14 victory over Warren at Farris Stadium.

The game was more lopsided than the final score indicated. The Bears, who were up 24-0 heading into the fourth quarter, led from wire to wire and never were seriously threatened.

Brennan (2-0) took a 5-1 lead in its series with Warren (1-1), which beat the Bears 33-21 last year.

The Warriors now face the challenge of playing defending district champion O'Connor next Friday night. The Panthers have won the league title each of the past three seasons.

Brennan was unscored on through seven quarters this season before Warren struck for a pair of TDs in the final period. The Bears were ahead 32-0 before the Warriors got on the scoreboard.

Ahead 24-0 after three quarters, Brennan put the finishing touches on a dominant performance when Flores threw an 84-yard TD pass to running back Darryon Tolefree with 10:14 left.

Flores' scoring strike ended a two-play, 90-yard "drive" that took only 55 seconds. Rashaud Blair's two-point conversion put the Bears ahead 32-0.

Warren's two fourth-quarter TDs came on a 10-yard pass from Anthony Cisneros to Kyle Elder and a 30-yard pass from Christian Miller to Elder. Kingowen Cabrera kicked two extra points for the Warriors.

Up 17-0 at the half, Brennan stretched its lead to 24-0 on an 18-yard run by Flores with 4:14 left in third quarter. Flores' TD capped a 10-play, 72-yard drive. Swisher kicked the extra point.

Swisher kicked a 33-yard field goal on the last play of the second quarter to give Brennan a 17-0 halftime lead.

The Bears outgained Warren 439-121 in total offensive yardage, finishing with 235 rushing yards on 34 attempts and 204 yards passing. The Brennan defense overpowered the Warriors, holding them to 121 yards. Warren rushed for 48 yards on 25 attempts and had only 73 yards passing.

The Bears manhandled Warren in the first half, outgaining the Warriors 239-29 in total offensive yardage. Brennan rushed for 144 yards on 16 carries and passed for 95 yards.

Warren managed only 27 yards rushing on 14 carries and just two yards passing in the first half.

Flores completed 9 of 12 passes for 95 yards and one TD, a 38-yard strike to wide receiver to Keion Thomas on the third play of Brennan's first possession. Swisher kicked the extra point to put the Bears up 7-0 with 8:29 left in the opening period.

Brennan scored again two possessions later, putting together a four-play, 80-yard drive that took only 33 seconds and ended with Rashaud Blair's 9-yard run. Blair ripped off a 45-yard yard gain on the play preceding the TD. Swisher converted his second PAT to make it 14-0.