SAN ANTONIO — Another day of March Madness action has come and gone, but so has the remarkable college career of a San Antonio high school product.

The San Antonio-area faithful were locked in on former Brennan High star Jordan Murphy playing in what could be his last collegiate basketball game Saturday as Minnesota took on Michigan State.

While anticipation was high to watch him ball out on the court, his back wasn't cooperating. Murphy had never missed a practice, let alone a game, but he could only see the hardwood for four minutes on Saturday.

But an amazing moment happened when the game was out of reach. Murphy's coach decided to put him back in the game as the clock winded down, just to be able to take him out and get a standing ovation from the fans.

The crowed began to chant his name and, suffice to say, the moment got to him.

Murphy finishes second all-time in Big Ten history with more than 1,300 rebounds, and he'll go down as one of the great players in Minnesota Golden Gophers history.

A senior, he'll now be looking to take his basketball career professional.