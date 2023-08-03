Brennan Bears flying high heading into UIL semifinal at the Alamodome

Brennan has gone 27-1 since a four-game losing streak in November. Friday night will bring their biggest test of the season yet.

SAN ANTONIO — The lady Cougars of Clark High School captured the 6A title last weekend. Now the Brennan boys hope to keep San Antonians celebrating when UIL 6A Semifinals action gets underway Friday.

After losing four straight games in November, Brennan (32-7) has recovered to go 27-1 ever since. In the quarterfinals the Bears thumped a San Marcos team that was one of the best in the state, winning 82-54. Now they get a top-5 program in Beaumont United, who are 35-1 and loaded with college-ready talent.

But that doesn't faze the Bears.

"They're not young basketball-wise," said Brennan head coach Koty Cowgill. "(They've) played on a lot of standing-room-only courts with a lot of people cheering against them, and they've gone through those experiences and leaned into that."

Friday's game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Alamodome.

