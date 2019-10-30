Alex Bregman has turned his World Series performance around and is now sizzling! He’s also in some pretty good company.

Bregman hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday night to give Houston a 2-1 lead in Game 6 of the World Series. The homer was his third of the series, making him the youngest American League player with three home runs in a single Fall Classic since Mickey Mantle in 1956, according to MLB Stats. Bregman is 25 years and 213 days old.

It also puts the 6-foot-tall Bregman second all-time when it comes to home runs by a third baseman in World Series history. Bregman has 10, which ties him with George Brett and Alex Rodriguez. That trio only trails Chipper Jones with 11.

Bregman and the Astros hope to close out Washington tonight. If the Nats win, the series will go to a deciding Game 7 tomorrow at Minute Maid. Nats’ ace Max Scherzer would oppose the Astros Zack Greinke.

