The University Interscholastic League's decision to suspend its boys basketball state tournament after only four games Thursday at the Alamodome left Wagner coach Rodney Clark fuming.

"I'm pissed," Clark said. "They should have called it off last night instead of starting it and then suspending it."

Wagner was scheduled to play defending state champion Mansfield Timberview in the Class 5A semifinals Thursday at 7 p.m. Timberview beat the Thunderbirds in the title game last year.

In the end, the specter of the coronavirus forced the hand of UIL officials. Earlier Thursday, the UIL announced that attendance at all tournament games would be limited to 500 fans per team.

But by the time Cole started to warm up for its Class 3A state semifinal against Peaster, both teams knew their game would be the last of the tournament.

"Just taking the extra precaution," UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said. "We thought we could get the first couple of days in. We were going to reduce the attendance on Saturday. We've always been concerned with what's going on.

"We got the girls tournament in last weekend. We thought we could get this done, but it was just too much out there. Too many people canceling. MLB (Major League Baseball), NBA and college basketball. When the Big 12 tournament went under, that really got our attention.

"We said, 'If California, Kentucky and Oklahoma and Missouri and all those other states that I've been in contact with canceled theirs (high school basketball tournament) on short notice, we should probably do the same thing,'" Breithaupt said. "It's just a safety precaution."

Breithaupt did not rule out the possibility of continuing the boys tournament later.

"We'll play," Breithaupt said. "We're going to try to come back. We'll have to wait until this peaks and ebbs. When it does that, we get a chance to come back and finish it up in late March or early April. We're leaving it open."

Cole beat Peaster 58-44 in the 3A semifinal Thursday afternoon and will play Dallas Madison for the state championship Saturday at 10 a.m.

Brandeis, which made the state tourament for the first time since opening in 2008, was scheduled to play defending champ Duncanville in the 6A semifinals.

"I figured that with the climate of everything that's been going on nationally, I figured they were going to err way on the side of caution," Brandeis coach Mark Gardner said. "So we kind of expected this to happen. It's crazy

"I'm disappointed and I feel badly for our players because they deserved to experience the atmosphere of playing in the state tournament. But I'm not really surprised by the UIL's decision."

The tournament started with the first of two Class A state semifinal games at 8:30 a.m. Dallas Madison played Coldspring Oakhurst in the first 3A semifinal at 1:30 and Cole-Peaster followed at 3 p.m.

Wagner was scheduled to play defending Class 5A state champion Mansfield Timberview at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Wolves beat the Thunderbirds 67-54 in last year's title game.

The Wagner community had gathered at the school to give the Thunderbirds a sendoff when Clark learned that the UIL had suspended the tournament.

"All the players were here and we were getting ready to go eat," Clark said. "Fire engines were here. We had a police escort. Everybody was feeling good, and then I get the word we're not playing. It's very upsetting.

"I just wish they had handled it differently. It makes no sense to start the tournament and then stop it."