SAN ANTONIO — Brandeis is no longer winless against Northside ISD rival Brennan.

Quarterback Jordan Battles, running back Corion Holmes and a stout defense saw to that, leading the Broncos to a 51-16 blowout of the Bears before a crowd of 5,718 at Farris Stadium.

Brandeis improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in District 28-6A, while Brennan slipped to 4-1 and 3-1. Brandeis and Brennan entered the game No. 2 and No. 4 in the KENS5.com Class 6A area rankings.

The victory was the first against the Bears for the Broncos, who were 0-4 in the series. Brennan won last year's meeting 27-20.

The Bears played without senior quarterback Jordan Flores, who was injured. Flores was on crutches and had a cast on his lower right leg when he went on the field for the pregame coin toss.

Battles, one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the San Antonio area, racked up 244 yards of total offense, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another TD. He rushed for 134 yards on 20 carries and completed 3 of 4 passes for 110 yards.

Holmes matched Battles' rushing total, gaining 134 yards on 12 carries. He also caught a 29-yard TD pass from Battles.

Brandeis outgained Brennan 483-336 in total offense, finishing with 373 yards rushing on 43 attempts and 110 yards passing. Brennan had 215 yards rushing on 30 attempts and 121 yards passing.

Ahead 28-7 at the half, Brandeis scored on its first two possessions of the third quarter to put the game out of reach – if it wasn't already.

Holmes ended the first possession of the third quarter with an 8-yard TD, capping a six-play, 84-yard drive. Xavier Lopez kicked the extra point to put the Broncos up 35-7.

Brandeis went ahead 42-7 on Battles' 29-yard scoring strike to Holmes midway through the third period. The TD came six plays after the Broncos recovered a fumble at the Brennan 44.

Brandeis stretched its lead to 45-7 on a 33-yard field goal by Lopez with 6:52 left. Brennan cut the deficit to 45-14 on a 1-yard run by Ashton Dubose.

Eduardo Webster-Vega ran 73 yards for the Broncos' final touchdown, but the snap on the extra-point went awry and Bears defensive back Zakal Zeigler returned the fumble for two points, leaving the score 51-16.

Battles ran for one TD and threw for another to help lead Brandeis to a 28-7 halftime lead. His 1-yard scoring run on the first play of the second quarter, combined with Lopez's extra-point kick, gave the Broncos a 14-7 lead.

Battles connected with J. Nova Rangel on a 62-yard screen pass to put Brandeis ahead 28-7 with 2:25 left in the half. Lopez converted all four of his extra-point attempts in the first two quarters.

Brennan took a 7-0 lead on a 49-yard pass from David Varela to Darryon Tolefree with 6:35 remaining in the opening quarter. Jonathan Swisher added the PAT.

The Broncos tied the game on the ensuing possession, ending a three-play, 42-yard drive with a 2-yard TD by Rangel. The big play in the drive was a 26-yard run by Holmes on first down, putting the ball at the Bears' 16. Battles ran for 14 yards on the play before Rangel's TD.

Tolefree finished the game with 97 yards on carries and caught three passes for 55 yards, including the TD reception.