SAN ANTONIO — High school sports looked very different this spring—largely because high school sports didn't happen at all in Texas, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And as high school seniors navigate a strange end to this part of their journeys, so too are senior athletes who didn't get to hit the diamond, track or court as much as they wanted.

So, over at Brandeis High School, the underclassmen on the Broncos baseball team wanted to make sure their senior teammates knew how much they were appreciated, despite the abbreviated 2020 season. They surprised seven seniors on Thursday, showing up to their house to smiles and some tears.

It's a big gesture that makes an abbreviated baseball season memorable for at least one small, but positive, reason.

Watch the below video to see how it all happened.

