It is the final home game of the football season for Trinity University, and program will say goodbye to 18 seniors, including its one "star."

"(My name is) Starjjil Renald Shelvin. I go by "Star" here on campus."

It is a unique name with lofty expectations, but it also tells a story.

"When you think of stars, you don't think of sadness or gloominess or dullness. You think of (a) high-energy, bright, motivational, impactful mentality," the senior defensive tackle said.

Maybe our definitions of stars are too narrow.

There is no light, without the fear of darkness.

Tony Shelvin was the breadwinner in the family. Once he died of an pneumonia, the family struggled financially. The Shelvin's eventually had to move out of Katy, but Starjjil stayed in town with a local family to finish his high school degree.

"I've had some unfortunate events at the age of 15," Shelvin said. "My father passed away due to pneumonia and that took a big toll on me and my family."

Starjjil grew up in a loving family—a tight-knit unit with his two older siblings, his mother, Tanisha, and his father, Tony.

Tony's death affected the Shelvins deeply.

"Got several eviction notices after eviction notices," Shelvin remembers. "At points you're wondering, 'OK, are we homeless now?' Sometimes we almost were."

On top of the financial issues, Starjjil was still trying to cope with his father's death.

"I didn't think Starjjil was going to bounce back from losing his dad," said Tanisha Shelvin now living in Houston. "But he has taken it and has just ran with it."

Starjjil made it his mission to take care of his family, using his father as an example.

"He's the hardest working man I know. Always worked overtime trying to have a roof over our head," Starjjil said. "He beats the Energizer bunny by a long shot because he has a battery that will not quit."

Starjjil was an all-state wrestler for Morton Ranch High School. He actually led his team to its first state appearance in the sport.

Starjjill grew up very fast.

"I'm over here busing tables and doing things I don't wanna do," Starjjil said about his high school days. "No one wants to do those sort of things and work a dead-end job, in the end, my family is my priority."

"If I say I'm low on money," Tanish added, "he'll go out and cut somebody's yard and come back (and say), 'Mom here, put this towards the bill. Mom, here.'"

His high school schedule was rigorous. Besides working constantly and maintaining stellar grades, he was also a standout athlete at Morton Ranch H.S. Trinity head football coach Jerheme Urban just had to have him.

"He was going to fit in. Be a great worker and that he had a high ceiling," Urban said. "We were very fortunate to get him. He had some out of state schools that were tugging on him hard."

Starjjil called going to Trinity a "phenomenal decision."

Before the 2018 NFL season began, only 11 Division III players earned a roster spot. The college experience for these athletes is so much more than what we see on the football field.

"I don't want guys coming here just for football, because at some point football is going to end," said Urban, who played for eight years in the NFL. "They have to do something they're working for."

That's why, during a career fair in the spring, Starjjil took a shot with Mike Owens, Dell's vice president of operations based out of Austin.

Starjjil earned an internship at Dell in Austin this past summer. His job was indirect procurement, a term he never earned before. He actually had no experience in this field. Mike Owens took him as an intern based on his strong personality.

"He knew I've never been a part of the corporate lifestyle. He knew I never been apart of the supply chain or business or anything like that," Starjjil said.

For his part, Owens said he was moved by the grit and perseverance that Starjjil embodied.

" (I) was focused on how we can get somebody like that with that amount of character into Dell," Owens said.

Starjjil had no idea what he was getting himself into, but of course he figured it out. So much so, in fact, that Owens wanted to offer him a full-time position with the company.

With Star already back on campus preparing for the upcoming football season, Owens knew this was something he had to tell him in person.

A plan was in place.

"I called his coach and asked if I could stop by practice," Owens said.

Urban added, "It was a surprise to him it was a surprise to all the guys."

Congrats to @tufootballtx senior Starjjil Shelvin! This past summer he worked as intern with @dell, and today VP Mike Owens stopped by to offer him a job! pic.twitter.com/X6aFVM5Iqg — Trinity Athletics (@TrinityUTigers) August 13, 2018

"That was probably hands down one of the best days of my life. Remarkable," Starjjil said. "The tears overcame me and I thought about dad would be proud. I look forward to taking care of my family and making sure they don't have to worry anymore."

So here's Starjjil Renald Shelvin. He goes by Star on campus.

It's a unique name with lofty expectations, but it also tells a story.

"Set a goal and reach that regardless of what it takes to get there," Starjjil said.

Tanisha added, "Face everything and rise...that's fear. Face everything and rise. That's our story. We've faced the worst and risen above it."

Starjjil played his last game at Trinity on November 10, 2018. The Tigers upset No. 9 Berry. Berry was undefeated on the season.

© 2018 KENS