SAN ANTONIO — Dynamic Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker fouled out with 1:31 left, but by then, he had done enough damage to spoil the Spurs' bid to win four consecutive games for the first time since last season.

Booker scored a game-high 35 points on 11 of 20 shooting, including 3 of 7 three-pointers, and dished out 10 assists to lead the Suns to a 103-99 win Friday night at the AT&T Center.

The Spurs (20-24) had won three straight for only the second time this season before running aground against Phoenix (19-26). San Antonio still leads the season series with the Suns 2-1.

Dario Saric scored 20 points for Phoenix, and Kelly Oubre Jr. (16), Ricky Rubio (11) and Deandre Ayton (10) also finished in double figures. Ayton finished with a game-high 11 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan continued his torrid pace for the Spurs, scoring 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting. LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White rounded out San Antonio's double-digit scoring with 16 and 13 points, respectively.

The Spurs, who play three of their next four games at home before embarking on their annual Rodeo Road Trip, host Toronto at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Down by 12 at the half, the Spurs drew to within one point in the third quarter, but couldn't regain the lead. San Antonio outscored Phoenix 28-22 in the period, but the Suns were up 78-72 going into the final quarter.

The Suns, who led 56-44 at halftime, trailed 35-27 before overtaking the Spurs with an 18-0 run that put Phoenix up 45-35 with 4:44 remaining in the second quarter.

The Silver and Black stopped the run with a basket by DeRozan 21 seconds later, but the Suns finished the half on a 29-9 tear after rallying from their eight-point deficit.

Booker led the Suns' first-half scoring with 15 points, and Oubre and Saric added 13 and 12, respectively.

Phoenix shot 51.2 percent overall (22-43) and 35.7 percent (5-14) from the three-point line in the first two quarters.

DeRozan and Aldridge paced the Spurs' first-half scoring with 12 and 11 points, respectively. San Antonio shot 42.1 percent (16-38) from the field and made 3 of 11 three-pointers for 27.3 percent.