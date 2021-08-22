Bohanon named Baylor starting Quarterback

After a QB battle all spring and fall, Baylor announced Gerry Bohanon will be the Bears QB1.

WACO, Texas — After a quarterback competition throughout spring and fall camp, Baylor announced Garry Bohanon as its starting quarterback, on Sunday evening.

Bohanon arrived in Waco as a freshman in 2018, and last season saw time in two games in his role as a backup, behind Charlie Brewer. In 2020 he completed one pass for seven yards and rushed four times for 19 yards.

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Bohanon finished the season 17-of-36 for 187 yards with 2 TD passes and rushed 42 times for 272 yards and 3 TDs. He played in both the Sugar Bowl (10th appearance) and Big12 Championship (9th appearance) when Brewer was taken out due to injury.