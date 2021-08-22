Bohanon named Baylor starting Quarterback

WACO, Texas — After a quarterback competition throughout spring and fall camp, Baylor announced Garry Bohanon as its starting quarterback, on Sunday evening.
Bohanon arrived in Waco as a freshman in 2018, and last season saw time in two games in his role as a backup, behind Charlie Brewer. In 2020 he completed one pass for seven yards and rushed four times for 19 yards.
As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Bohanon finished the season 17-of-36 for 187 yards with 2 TD passes and rushed 42 times for 272 yards and 3 TDs. He played in both the Sugar Bowl (10th appearance) and Big12 Championship (9th appearance) when Brewer was taken out due to injury.
The Bears open the season against Texas State in San Marcos on September 4, kick-off is set for 6 p.m.