This is the Greyhounds' first soccer state championship in 15 years.

BOERNE, Texas — The Boerne High School boys soccer team won the 2021 UIL Class 4A state championship on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over Fort-Worth Diamond Hill Jarvis.

It’s the Greyhounds' first soccer state championship since 2006.

Landon Murphy was recognized as the tournament MVP as Boerne finished their season with a record of 22-1-1.

The Greyhounds won seven playoff matches to earn the state crown.