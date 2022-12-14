Boerne Greyhounds to compete in state championship Friday

Boerne Greyhounds will play in the UIL State Championship Football Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

BOERNE, Texas — Boerne ISD is giving students and staff a school holiday Friday so they can cheer on the Boerne Greyhounds at the state championship.

Boerne Greyhounds will play in the UIL State Championship Football Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Greyhounds will play for the Class 4A Division 1 State Championship against Decatur or China Spring on Friday, December 16th at 3pm.

Boerne ISD will not have school on Friday, December 16th to accommodate students, parents, and staff wanting to travel to Arlington.

BISD’s Winter Break will now be from December 16th-January 6th. Classes will resume on Monday, January 9th.

