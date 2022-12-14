Boerne Greyhounds look to finish perfect season with state title

China Spring is all that stands in the way of the Greyhounds and a historic undefeated season.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — The Boerne Greyhounds have reached state championship weekend without recording a loss this season, propelled by a stout offense that has tallied at least 35 points in every matchup.

Those include final scores of 42-13, 50-21, 51-0, 49-19 and 35-0 throughout the playoffs for the 15-0 Greyhounds. Head coach Che Hendrix said his team's chemistry has played a major role in the team's success, culminating in their first-ever title game appearance.

"They are just really tight in the locker room and play for each other," said Hendrix said. "They wanna get better. We'll still out here trying to improve. They wanna get better in practice, and that's why I think we are playing so long."

The team's last game will also be one of its toughest tests of the year. The Greyhounds will take the field at AT&T Stadium against state powerhouse China Spring, from the Waco area, in Friday's Class 4-A Division 1 state championship game.

China Spring is 14-1 this season, their lone loss coming on Sept. 23. The team is searching for its second consecutive state title.

"Just staying within our own mind," said offensive lineman Riley Mackrell about Boerne's preparation. "Not getting out to think about what are we going to do if we win, or what do we do if we lose. Just think about what is happening this week and focusing on our opponent."

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Friday from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The venue amounts to its own thrill for high school football athletes, no matter where they hail from in Texas.

"Getting to play where the Cowboys play, and getting to be on television, but just getting the opportunity to play another game and go one more week is the best," said sophomore defensive lineman Braden Bays.

"We know they are going to come and get it because they've been there before, but we want it, too," Mackrell added.

"This is a special team," said Hendrix. "This is a special group. (There's) nobody I'd rather take than these guys."

>MORE SPORTS COVERAGE: