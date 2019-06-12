BOERNE, Texas — For the first time since 2010, Boerne-Champion is heading back to the fourth round of the playoffs.

It took a wild overtime victory against Pioneer in the Alamodome to advance, but now this program will head back to the same building to take on Calallen—a team the Chargers are very familiar with.

"You know, they've kinda been our kryptonite in the past, but I think we have a little chip on our shoulders entering this game. We're trying to rewrite history," quarterback Luke Boyers said.

This has been nine years in the making. In 2010, Calallen clipped the Chargers during its best season to date. The 2019 group is ready to avenge that loss.

"It would mean the world to me," senior defensive back Bowen Fjord said. "Especially my senior year? It would be the greatest way to go out."

Boyers said, "Future generations of Champion football (players), you know they can look at us—we get a poster made and they can say, 'OK, we want to be like that group.'"

Led by 33 seniors, head coach Keith Kaiser knows this group is not only deserving, but ready.

"You always ask for a team to play its best football right there at the end and going into the playoffs and I feel like that's where we're at."

Kaiser has been on the sidelines for two previous playoff defeats to Calallen, but he has never quite had a quarterback like Boyers.

"I know I say it and I sound like a teenager, but Luke Boyers is a dude," Kaiser said.

Fjord added, "He just runs through people. He's definitely not your typical quarterback."

The TCU baseball commitment leads an offense putting up 44 points per game. With his football career coming to an end, he is not holding back.

"It's fun trying to run over people. I'll do whatever I need to do to help us win. Whatever I can do," the senior said.

The message is very clear in that locker room against the Wildcats.

"We have to beat Calallen once and for all," Fjord said.

Kickoff from the Alamodome is set for 8 p.m. Saturday night.