SAN ANTONIO — Boerne Champion High School alumnus Blake Smith has signed with the San Antonio FC for the 2020 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

After graduating from Champion in 2009, he went to the University of New Mexico and was named an NSCAA Scholar All-American in 2011.

"This is something I’ve wanted to happen at some point in my career, and it's just the perfect moment for me to make the move back to San Antonio. My wife and family couldn’t be happier that we are back," said Smith.

Smith joins San Antonio from Pacific FC in the Canadian Premier League.

In 2018, Smith competed in 32 USL Championship matches with Cincinnati, compiling 2,700 minutes while helping his side earn the 2018 Regular Season Championship.

"We are excited to sign a locally raised player in Blake Smith for the upcoming season,” said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. “Blake is a first-class professional, holds championship experience, and fits the player profile of our defined game model. We are excited to have him at San Antonio FC."