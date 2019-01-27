Fourth Quarter: Spurs 132, Wizards 119

That's a wrap.

San Antonio dominated the second half of Sunday's game, sweeping a back-to-back over the Pelicans and Wizards.

Up next: A home date against the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

---

Aldridge has reached 30 points for the night, the 15th time over the last 18 games reaching that threshold. We'd say that's pretty good.

San Antonio leads 131-112 with 2:38 to go.

---

A victory is all but sealed for San Antonio tonight. With 9:41 to go, they're up 108-94, as the Wizards offense might have peaked in this game two quarters early.

---

Aldridge has the game-high in points, but Bertans has been just as impressive for the Silver and Black.

Third Quarter: Spurs 99, Wizards 86

San Antonio is up 13 heading into the final quarter, having stalled Washington's momentum coming out of the locker room.

The Spurs have out-rebounded the Wizards by a sizable margin, 35-24, and they are shooting 57 percent from the field compared to 46 percent for their opponent.

---

With 5:55 to go, the Spurs have limited their visitors to just four points in third quarter. Whatever they drew up in the locker room after the Wizards' 43-point outburst in the second period, it's working beautifully.

---

A quick five points have put some distance between the Spurs and Wizards once again. They'll have to clamp down defensively if they want to win this one, and they know it.

Halftime: Spurs 70, Wizards 69

The Wizards exploded for 43 points and the second quarter was a seesaw affair between Washington and San Antonio.

The home team, however, maintains a one-point lead at halftime of a game where defense has been all but abandoned. The Spurs have made 62 percent of their shots from the field, and the Wizards have made 53 percent.

---

Bradley Beal has awakened.

The Wizards' leading scorer has scored all nine of his points in this quarter, and they've all come in a three-minute window.

The game is tied 67-67 with 1:26 left in the second, and the Wizards have crossed the 40-point threshold for this quarter.

---

A beautiful sequence involving Rudy Gay and Aldridge, and the Spurs are back out in front! The home team leads 52-50 at the AT&T Center with 6:15 to go.

Both teams have been fairly evenly matched so far on the stat sheet so far tonight, mirroring the score as we approach halftime.

---

Bradley Beal may be struggling to score tonight, but his teammates are picking up the slack. Jeff Green, Chasson Randle and Tomas Satoransky have combined for 32 first-half points.

---

The Wizards have clawed back and taken the lead just four minutes into the quarter, 45-44, after a pair of Chasson Randle free throws.

---

A 14-6 scoring spurt to start the second period has brought Washington to within two points of San Antonio. Jeff Green has knocked down a pair of threes to bring his point total to 13 and help his team close the gap.

First Quarter: Spurs 36, Wizards 26

San Antonio is off to a fast start at home Sunday night and playing well on both ends of the court.

Aldridge has a game-high 10 points early, and the Spurs have prevented Wizards' leading scorer Bradley Beal from tallying any points so far.

---

A 14-4 run suddenly has San Antonio up on the Wizards by 10 points. Making 70 percent of your shots after nearly one full quarter will help with that.

---

The train keeps a-rollin'

It took less than nine minutes of game time, but Aldridge has already reached double-digits in points, leading the way for the Spurs offense.

Meanwhile, Patty Mills has entered the game, marking a milestone.

---

LaMarcus Aldridge scored the first four points for San Antonio, and Davis Bertans immediately made an impact in his return to the court by sinking a shot from way downtown.

Just over five minutes into this matchup, the Spurs lead, 11-10.

Pregame

For the second time in 2019, the Spurs will be finishing off a back-to-back Sunday night at the AT&T Center, this one against the Washington Wizards.

San Antonio is coming off a win in New Orleans the night prior, where the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans struggled to create momentum against the visiting team for most of the 48 minutes. The Wizards are also coming off a win, having defeated the Orlando Magic Friday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge will be expected to lead the Silver and Black's offense once again Sunday, as the team's leading scorer is expected to remain out.

Davis Bertans, the Spurs' third-leading three-point shooter this season, is expected to return after sitting out Saturday's game.

Follow along here after the game tips off at 6 p.m. for quarter-by-quarter analysis and updates.