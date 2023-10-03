Beaumont United Timberwolves beat San Antonio Brennan 70-68 in State Semifinals Friday

The UIL Basketball State Tournament began Thursday, and Beaumont United is the only team representing the 409 in San Antonio.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont United Timberwolves beat San Antonio Brennan 70-68 in the State Semifinals Friday.

The UIL Basketball State Tournament began Thursday, and Beaumont United is the only team representing the 409 in San Antonio. The Timberwolves Boys Basketball Team faced off against Brennan in the UIL State Semifinals.

The Timberwolves were leading Brennan 32-22 at halftime in the State Semifinals

"I told my kids, I said, you know, they said you couldn't do it," Timberwolves Coach David Green previously told 12News. "I told my kids we're one of the best in the state of Texas regardless of what classification. Let's just go out and prove it. Talk is cheap. Go get it done and, basically, that's what they've done thus far."

In honor of the game, all Beaumont Independent School District campuses were closed Friday. The district wanted the team to have as much community support as possible.

Officials were excited about the opportunity the team has to make history.

"For the first time since the Beaumont Hebert High School Boys Basketball Team “three-peated” with a state championship in 1982, we have the opportunity to accomplish the same feat with Beaumont United High School," Beaumont ISD Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen said in a previous release.

On the other side of the bracket, Lake Highlands plays Desoto. Since the Timberwolves won, they will face the winner of the Lake Highland versus Desoto game on Saturday night at 8:30 p.m.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device