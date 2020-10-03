CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kim Mulkey's right hand is headed to the Hall of Fame.

A STEP UP (Athletic Symposium to Elevate Professionals & Uplift Performance), an organization which provides coaching aids, announced its Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame 2020 class Monday. On the list was Mulkey's associate head coach, Bill Brock.

The A STEP UP Assistant Coaches Hall of Fame is in its second year honoring assistant coaches at all levels of NCAA basketball. Its induction ceremony is held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brock is one of eight inductees in this year's class. He's in his 17th season on the Baylor coaching staff, 15 of those as associate head coach. Brock was also an assistant at Texas Tech for three years but has been at BU for all three national championships.

Before jumping to the Division I ranks, Brock was the head coach at Grayson College for 13 seasons, goin 371-50. In November, Brock was part of the inaugural Grayson College Hall of Fame class and he was surprised with the court's naming in his honor.

Brock has primarily worked with the post players, coaching eight WNBA draft picks, including five first-round draft picks. He famously worked with Brittany Griner, who was drafted first overall in 2013.

Eight of his players have won 43 All-America honors.

The other members of the 2020 class are retired Duke assistant Al Brown, late North Carolina assistant Bill Guthridge, Rutgers assistant Karl Hobbs, South Carolina assistant Jolette Law, Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd, Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne and Texas A&M assistant Bob Starkey.

Brock, Mulkey and the Lady Bears won their 10th-straight Big 12 Championship and are the No. 1-seed at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Baylor will play its quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday's game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

