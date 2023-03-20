No. 7 Baylor women's basketball eliminated by No. 2 UConn

The Baylor Bears were handed a loss in the Round of 32 by the UConn Huskies.

STORRS, Conn. — The No. 7 Baylor women's basketball team lost to the No. 2 University of Connecticut 77-58 in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Monday, March 20.

The Bears had a tall task playing the game in Gampel Pavillion, the home of the Huskies. Coming into the game, UConn had won 31 straight games at Gampel.

The women jumped out in the first quarter to an early lead over UConn by shooting 6-11 from three in the first quarter.

They led 24-18 while Bella Fontleroy had seven points. The Huskies flipped it on them in the second quarter, going on a 15-2 run. They ended the first half with a buzzer-beater three which gave UConn a 40-35 lead over the Bears.

In the third quarter, the Huskies took full control of the game. They outscored Baylor 22-15. As the fourth rolled around, UConn had a dominant 62-50 lead in an environment where they rarely lose.

The Bears were never able to close the gap, and were eliminated in the Round of 32 for a second consecutive year.

Ja'Mee Asberry led the Bears in scoring for the second time in the NCAA Tournament with 15 points. Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 22 points.